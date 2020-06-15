Global  

2021 Ford Bronco, Ferrari “Rendez-Vous” video, next-gen Minis: Car News Headlines

MotorAuthority Monday, 15 June 2020
2021 Ford Bronco, Ferrari “Rendez-Vous” video, next-gen Minis: Car News HeadlinesFord has revealed the date that the covers will come off its modern Bronco, and it just so happens to be the same day as O.J. Simpson's birthday. Whether it's a marketing stunt or pure coincidence remains to be seen, but what we do know is that the new Bronco will stay true to the original's ethos of a durable 4x4 with solid off-road chops...
