Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2022

MotorAuthority Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2022Hyundai's newest crossover may need to wait. Although we largely expected that the 2021 Hyundai Tucson would be a new model from the automaker, EPA ratings released Monday threw cold water on our expectations. Hyundai spokesman Derek Joyce confirmed to Motor Authority that the 2021 Tucson will be largely the same as the model year before it. Joyce...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: New Hyundai Santa Fe Exterior Design

New Hyundai Santa Fe Exterior Design 02:43

 The new Hyundai Santa Fe exterior design makes a unique statement in the SUV segment, combining rugged presence and sophistication. The striking front end design stands out through its distinctive wide grille shape, embracing the main headlamp units. The accentuated 3D pattern of the grille mesh...

Related videos from verified sources

New Hyundai Santa Fe Highlight Clip [Video]

New Hyundai Santa Fe Highlight Clip

Hyundai Motor has revealed first images and videos of the new Santa Fe. The enhanced version of Hyundai's flagship SUV in Europe offers a range of premium updates and new hybrid and plug-in hybrid..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:46Published
New Hyundai Santa Fe Interior Design [Video]

New Hyundai Santa Fe Interior Design

The new Hyundai Santa Fe exterior design makes a unique statement in the SUV segment, combining rugged presence and sophistication. The striking front end design stands out through its distinctive wide..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:23Published
New Hyundai Santa Fe Design Preview [Video]

New Hyundai Santa Fe Design Preview

The new Hyundai Santa Fe exterior design makes a unique statement in the SUV segment, combining rugged presence and sophistication. The striking front end design stands out through its distinctive wide..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:51Published

Tweets about this

MHSConsultancy

Mark Hamilton-Smith Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2021 https://t.co/OKHFZfI3ID 4 days ago

hiveprme

Hive PR Middle East Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2021. https://t.co/c89EZ3TO6l 4 days ago

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2021 https://t.co/WJ1plg53uh 5 days ago

joelfeder

Joel Feder RT @motorauthority: Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2021 https://t.co/0EPXEoYkAz https://t.co/BZlaPgr1wO 5 days ago

motorauthority

MotorAuthority Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2021 https://t.co/0EPXEoYkAz https://t.co/BZlaPgr1wO 5 days ago

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2022 https://t.co/9Wl8lHVo0t 5 days ago

PeterDanaher

Peter Danaher RT @motorauthority: Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2022 https://t.co/Xs8P5xLwGT https://t.co/tOLXFWHmTW 5 days ago

motorauthority

MotorAuthority Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2022 https://t.co/Xs8P5xLwGT https://t.co/tOLXFWHmTW 5 days ago