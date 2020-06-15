Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2022
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Hyundai's newest crossover may need to wait. Although we largely expected that the 2021 Hyundai Tucson would be a new model from the automaker, EPA ratings released Monday threw cold water on our expectations. Hyundai spokesman Derek Joyce confirmed to Motor Authority that the 2021 Tucson will be largely the same as the model year before it. Joyce...
The new Hyundai Santa Fe exterior design makes a unique statement in the SUV segment, combining rugged presence and sophistication. The striking front end design stands out through its distinctive wide grille shape, embracing the main headlamp units. The accentuated 3D pattern of the grille mesh...
The new Hyundai Santa Fe exterior design makes a unique statement in the SUV segment, combining rugged presence and sophistication. The striking front end design stands out through its distinctive wide..
The new Hyundai Santa Fe exterior design makes a unique statement in the SUV segment, combining rugged presence and sophistication. The striking front end design stands out through its distinctive wide..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:51Published
Tweets about this
Mark Hamilton-Smith Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2021 https://t.co/OKHFZfI3ID 4 days ago
Hive PR Middle East Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2021. https://t.co/c89EZ3TO6l 4 days ago
Car Guy Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2021 https://t.co/WJ1plg53uh 5 days ago
Joel Feder RT @motorauthority: Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2021 https://t.co/0EPXEoYkAz https://t.co/BZlaPgr1wO 5 days ago
MotorAuthority Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2021 https://t.co/0EPXEoYkAz https://t.co/BZlaPgr1wO 5 days ago
Car Guy Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2022 https://t.co/9Wl8lHVo0t 5 days ago
Peter Danaher RT @motorauthority: Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2022 https://t.co/Xs8P5xLwGT https://t.co/tOLXFWHmTW 5 days ago
MotorAuthority Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2022 https://t.co/Xs8P5xLwGT https://t.co/tOLXFWHmTW 5 days ago