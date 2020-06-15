Too early for new Tucson? Small Hyundai crossover due now in 2022 Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hyundai's newest crossover may need to wait. Although we largely expected that the 2021 Hyundai Tucson would be a new model from the automaker, EPA ratings released Monday threw cold water on our expectations. Hyundai spokesman Derek Joyce confirmed to Motor Authority that the 2021 Tucson will be largely the same as the model year before it. Joyce...


