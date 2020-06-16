Ford says 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will be best 5.0 Mustang track car, ever

Global  

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Ford says 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will be best 5.0 Mustang track car, everFord claims the reborn 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will offer the best track performance of any 5.0-liter Mustang in the car's history. The Ford Mustang Mach 1 name dates back to 1969, when the then-new model split the difference between the standard GT and the Shelby models. When it goes on sale next spring, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will be powered by the...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Tesla Killer? Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Will Soon Be Able to Drive Itself

Tesla Killer? Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Will Soon Be Able to Drive Itself 01:02

 Ford’s latest update to the Mustang Mach-E adds a self-driving option. Should Tesla be worried?

