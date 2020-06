2021 Nissan Rogue bows with premium look and features Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Nissan on Monday unveiled a redesigned version of its popular Rogue crossover SUV. The small crossover goes on sale later this year as a 2021 model. Outside the United States it will be marketed as an X-Trail, just like its predecessor. The interior of the new Rogue represents a major step up in quality and technology over the previous model.

