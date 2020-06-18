Global  

VW's US-bound ID 4 electric SUV leaked

MotorAuthority Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
VW's US-bound ID 4 electric SUV leakedThe first of Volkswagen's new generation of ID-badged electric cars destined for sale in the United States has been revealed early. Photos of the battery-electric ID 4 crossover SUV originally submitted to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology have surfaced on Chinese website Autohome. Information submitted with the photos reveal...
