VW's US-bound ID 4 electric SUV leaked Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The first of Volkswagen's new generation of ID-badged electric cars destined for sale in the United States has been revealed early. Photos of the battery-electric ID 4 crossover SUV originally submitted to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology have surfaced on Chinese website Autohome. Information submitted with the photos reveal... The first of Volkswagen's new generation of ID-badged electric cars destined for sale in the United States has been revealed early. Photos of the battery-electric ID 4 crossover SUV originally submitted to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology have surfaced on Chinese website Autohome. Information submitted with the photos reveal... 👓 View full article

