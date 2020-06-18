VW's US-bound ID 4 electric SUV leaked

Thursday, 18 June 2020 () The first of Volkswagen's new generation of ID-badged electric cars destined for sale in the United States has been revealed early. Photos of the battery-electric ID 4 crossover SUV originally submitted to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology have surfaced on Chinese website Autohome. Information submitted with the photos reveal...
The Audi e-tron Sportback combines the power of a spacious SUV with the elegance of a four-door coupé and the progressive character of an electric car. It is 4,901 millimeters (16.1 ft) long, 1,935 millimeters (6.3 ft) wide and 1,616 millimeters (5.3 ft) high. Its roof extends flat over the muscular...