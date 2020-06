McLaren files trademark for "Sabre" Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

McLaren has filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for "Sabre," but it's unclear what, if anything, the automaker plans to do with it. The filing lists "sports cars and structural parts therefor" as possible uses for the Sabre name. However, automakers often trademark names whether they plan to use them or... McLaren has filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for "Sabre," but it's unclear what, if anything, the automaker plans to do with it. The filing lists "sports cars and structural parts therefor" as possible uses for the Sabre name. However, automakers often trademark names whether they plan to use them or... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this