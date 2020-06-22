Land Rover Defender gets roof tent as option Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Off-roader now available with two-man roof tent as one of more than 170 accessories offered



Land Rover has revealed a bespoke roof tent for its Defender 110, described to be “as tough and capable as the vehicle for which it was created”.



Developed with roof tent firm Autohome, the accommodation sleeps two adults and includes a mattress, pillows, interior LED light, rear canopy and compact aluminium ladder.



The accessory, priced at €3,081.96 (£2784 est.d), is intended for short overnight camping trips or lengthy overland expeditions. Land Rover said it can be put up ‘in seconds with one simple movement”.



A lightweight fibreglass shell protects the tent when not in use. To erect the tent, which measures 2.3m long, 1.3m wide and 1.5m high, one unclips the fastening at the rear and “lifts the shell slightly for the integral gas struts to take over and fully open the carbon grey fabric sides,” explained the Gaydon-based firm. The extendable ladder can be stored in the stowage bag when not in use.



Joe Sinclair, Land Rover director of branded goods and licencing, said: “The New Land Rover Defender is the ideal vehicle to reach remote destinations comfortably both on and off road. This roof tent will enable Defender drivers to continue their adventure above and beyond their journey; it's perfect for the modern-day explorer.”



Giuseppe Fercodini, CEO of Autohome, said: “Land Rover has worked hand-in-hand with our technicians to design a unique roof tent for the Land Rover Defender. This tent is much more than a campsite accessory: its strength, comfort, versatility and reliability makes it ideal for extreme camping and off-road holidays.”



The roof tent is one of more than 170 individual accessories available on the Defender, the largest range yet produced for a Land Rover. It works in conjunction with the Expedition roof rack and roof rails, which come fitted as standard with the Adventure Pack - one of four packs available on the Defender.



*READ MORE*



*Land Rover Defender review*



*The story behind the Defender's production*

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Land Rover Defender gains roof tent as option Off-roader is now available with two-man roof tent as one of more than 170 accessories offered Land Rover has revealed a bespoke roof tent for its...

Autocar 1 week ago



Land Rover's Defender is even better for the outdoors with a roof tent Land Rover's Defender is designed to get you into the wild, and a new roof tent option will enable you to comfortably stay there well after the sun's gone down....

MotorAuthority 1 week ago



McLaren Senna LM, Defender roof tent, classic Bugatti Veyrons: Today's Car News McLaren has built an homage to the legendary F1 LM based on the Senna GTR. It's called the Senna LM, and one of the first of the vehicles has been delivered to...

MotorAuthority 1 week ago





Tweets about this