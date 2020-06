2022 Genesis GV70 spy shots and video Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A prototype for the second of three planned crossover SUVs at Genesis has been spotted. The prototype is for a small SUV expected to be badged a GV70. Think a Korean rival to the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. Genesis said at its 2015 launch that it will have six distinct models by the end of 2020, two of which will be SUVs. However, it added a third SUV to... A prototype for the second of three planned crossover SUVs at Genesis has been spotted. The prototype is for a small SUV expected to be badged a GV70. Think a Korean rival to the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. Genesis said at its 2015 launch that it will have six distinct models by the end of 2020, two of which will be SUVs. However, it added a third SUV to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources 2022 Genesis G70 spy shots and video The Genesis G70 is set to receive a substantial makeover, as evidenced by a prototype recently spotted testing in Europe. The G70 only arrived for 2019 but...

MotorAuthority 6 days ago





Tweets about this SmartCarDesign 2022 Genesis GV70 spy shots and video https://t.co/6F1eD0oHvN https://t.co/hFZs4iWJ0l 5 days ago CarNewsRT RT @motorauthority: 2022 Genesis GV70 spy shots and video https://t.co/3dBaF8O95m https://t.co/j5T96bNK4b 5 days ago MotorAuthority RT @joelfeder: Some distinct design differences going on here from the GV80/G80/G90. https://t.co/g6hSoIbKVt 5 days ago Joel Feder Some distinct design differences going on here from the GV80/G80/G90. https://t.co/g6hSoIbKVt 5 days ago MotorAuthority 2022 Genesis GV70 spy shots and video https://t.co/3dBaF8O95m https://t.co/j5T96bNK4b 5 days ago Genesis of Downingtown A prototype for Genesis' smaller SUV, the GV70, was spotted recently, giving us a better look at what we can expect… https://t.co/QL3fCPUnVJ 6 days ago