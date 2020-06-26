Kia e-Niro 64kWh 2020 UK review

Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Minor refresh keeps Kia's affordable electric crossover among the best all-rounder EVs on sale today This is one of the best electric cars you can buy, but updated a little bit for the 2020 model year. However, it's little changed in important ways from the excellent all-rounder that deservedly collared the 2019 What Car? Car of the Year Award, becoming the first battery electric car to do so.To judge by Kia's press blurb, the changes are mostly to interior gadgetry and decor. There’s no change to the 201bhp electric motor, nor to the 64kWh lithium ion battery pack carried under the steel monocoque body, both of which help to make this car special.Neither have the rather solid prices changed: the buyer stampede that followed this car’s What Car? accolade make it clear that consumers' judgement is that it’s worth the money. Especially since it carries a seven-year/100,000 mile warranty.