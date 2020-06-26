Global  

New F-150 Raptor coming soon, but Ford's barely talking

MotorAuthority Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
New F-150 Raptor coming soon, but Ford's barely talkingA new Ford F-150 Raptor is coming soon, but we already knew that. What we're not sure of is when and what model year it will arrive. Motor1 reported Friday that Ford spokeswoman Dawn McKenzie confirmed the off-road, high-performance pickup for 2021, just hours after the set for the new F-150's reveal was closed and before Denis Leary could pick...
Video credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology - Active Drive Assist - Hands-Free and Lane Centering Modes

Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology - Active Drive Assist - Hands-Free and Lane Centering Modes 00:52

 Ford Co-Pilot360, the most advanced suite of standard driver-assist technologies among full-line brands, aims to help people around the world more safely and confidently face congested roads – today and tomorrow.Ford Co-Pilot360 includes standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian...

