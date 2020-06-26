New F-150 Raptor coming soon, but Ford's barely talking
Friday, 26 June 2020 () A new Ford F-150 Raptor is coming soon, but we already knew that. What we're not sure of is when and what model year it will arrive. Motor1 reported Friday that Ford spokeswoman Dawn McKenzie confirmed the off-road, high-performance pickup for 2021, just hours after the set for the new F-150's reveal was closed and before Denis Leary could pick...
