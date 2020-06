2021 Ford F-150, 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S, 2022 GV70: The Week In Reverse Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The 2021 Ford F-150 made its debut; we slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S; and the 2022 Genesis GV70 was spied. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The wraps came off the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150. The latest iteration of America's best-selling, and most important, vehicle is an evolution of what buyers...