New 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor coming soon, but Ford's barely talking
Friday, 26 June 2020 () A new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is coming soon, but we already knew that. What we're not sure of is when it will arrive. Ford spokeswoman Dawn McKenzie confirmed the off-road, high-performance pickup would arrive for 2021, just hours after the set for the new F-150's reveal was closed and before Denis Leary could pick what F-150 would be his best...
Business Insider reports that Ford will reveal the all-new, 2021 F-150 pickup truck on Thursday evening. The F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle in the US for 43 straight years. According to Insider, F-150 has come under intense competitive pressure as Chevy and RAM have launched redesigned...