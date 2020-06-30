2021 Bentley Bentayga preview: Mid-cycle update sees new styling, added comfort for luxury SUV
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Bentley's top-selling Bentayga SUV has come in for its mid-cycle refresh, and the tweaks are a lot more substantial than we typically see with these kind of updates. With 20,000 examples built since it first went on sale in 2016, the Bentayga has clearly been a huge hit for Bentley. In fact, last year it accounted for almost 50% of sales...
