2021 Bentley Bentayga preview: Mid-cycle update sees new styling, added comfort for luxury SUV

Bentley's top-selling Bentayga SUV has come in for its mid-cycle refresh, and the tweaks are a lot more substantial than we typically see with these kind of updates. With 20,000 examples built since it first went on sale in 2016, the Bentayga has clearly been a huge hit for Bentley. In fact, last year it accounted for almost 50% of sales... Bentley's top-selling Bentayga SUV has come in for its mid-cycle refresh, and the tweaks are a lot more substantial than we typically see with these kind of updates. With 20,000 examples built since it first went on sale in 2016, the Bentayga has clearly been a huge hit for Bentley. In fact, last year it accounted for almost 50% of sales... 👓 View full article

