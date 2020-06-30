Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2021 Bentley Bentayga preview: Mid-cycle update sees new styling, added comfort for luxury SUV

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
2021 Bentley Bentayga preview: Mid-cycle update sees new styling, added comfort for luxury SUVBentley's top-selling Bentayga SUV has come in for its mid-cycle refresh, and the tweaks are a lot more substantial than we typically see with these kind of updates. With 20,000 examples built since it first went on sale in 2016, the Bentayga has clearly been a huge hit for Bentley. In fact, last year it accounted for almost 50% of sales...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

The Bentley Bentayga - 20,000 Pinnacle luxury SUVs [Video]

The Bentley Bentayga - 20,000 Pinnacle luxury SUVs

Bentley Motors has built the 20,000th Bentayga since the start of production and customers deliveries in 2016. The Bentayga remains the fastest and most luxurious SUV in the world, offering a true..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:28Published
This is how Bentley creates handcrafted luxury SUV Bentayga [Video]

This is how Bentley creates handcrafted luxury SUV Bentayga

Four years since the first of the Bentley Bentayga luxury SUVs rolled out of the Bentley plant in Crewe, the carmaker has produced the 20,000th Bentayga. It's a big landmark for a carmaker which..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:07Published
2020 Lexus RX Range Preview [Video]

2020 Lexus RX Range Preview

The pioneer of the luxury crossover segment is receiving an update - inside and out - for the 2020 model year. The new 2020 Lexus RX and RXL three row enhance both their elegance and captivating appeal..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this