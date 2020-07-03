2020 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix preview Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After a long delay caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Formula One World Championship is now about to get underway. The first round of the revised 2020 calendar is the Austrian Grand Prix which takes place July 5 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The organizers are still finalizing dates and locations for the rest of... After a long delay caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Formula One World Championship is now about to get underway. The first round of the revised 2020 calendar is the Austrian Grand Prix which takes place July 5 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The organizers are still finalizing dates and locations for the rest of... 👓 View full article

