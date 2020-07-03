Global  

2020 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix preview

MotorAuthority Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
2020 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix previewAfter a long delay caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Formula One World Championship is now about to get underway. The first round of the revised 2020 calendar is the Austrian Grand Prix which takes place July 5 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The organizers are still finalizing dates and locations for the rest of...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 returns: A lap of the Austrian Grand Prix

F1 returns: A lap of the Austrian Grand Prix 01:50

 Facts and figures ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix as Formula One makes its long-awaited return. It's been more than three months since the season was meant to kick off in Melbourne, with the competition halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mick Schumacher relishing Formula 2 restart after COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

Mick Schumacher relishing Formula 2 restart after COVID-19 lockdown

Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher says he knows what he has to do ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix season-opener at the weekend.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:20Published
Ferrari Austrian Grand Prix - Preview [Video]

Ferrari Austrian Grand Prix - Preview

The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:00Published
Claude Lelouch's short film Le Grand Rendez-vous to premiere starring the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Charles Leclerc [Video]

Claude Lelouch's short film Le Grand Rendez-vous to premiere starring the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Charles Leclerc

A celebration of the start of a return to normality in Monaco where lockdown resulted in the cancellation of one of the F1’s calendar most iconic grands prix. Claude Lelouch’s short film, which..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 05:58Published

Formula 1 sets strict COVID-19 rules for Austrian GP

 The Formula One season roars into action at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg this weekend with "military-like", coronavirus-busting sanitary regulations....
Mid-Day

Formula One in brave new world as Verstappen seeks repeat Austria triumph

Formula One in brave new world as Verstappen seeks repeat Austria triumph Red Bull’s home hope Max Verstappen will be looking to get the belated Formula One season off to a flyer with a hat-trick of home wins for Red Bull and an...
WorldNews

Williams set to unveil new F1 livery on Friday

 Williams will unveil its new Formula 1 livery on Friday morning, with just one week to go until the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix
Autosport


