Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mugello and Sochi added to revised 2020 Formula One calendar

MotorAuthority Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Mugello and Sochi added to revised 2020 Formula One calendarThe 2020 Formula One World Championship was set to host a record 22 rounds but then the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic came and threw a spanner in the works. The start of the season was postponed to July and organizers are reshuffling things in order to get the most rounds possible before the year is out. The first eight rounds were confirmed in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fernando Alonso’s return to Formula One confirmed [Video]

Fernando Alonso’s return to Formula One confirmed

Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One in 2021 after Renault confirmed the double world champion’s signature.Alonso, who turns 39 later this month, has been out of the sport since he appeared to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Double champion Alonso to make F1 comeback with Renault [Video]

Double champion Alonso to make F1 comeback with Renault

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to return to Formula One with Renault in 2021

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:35Published
Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021 - report [Video]

Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021 - report

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso set to return to Formula One with Renault in 2021, the BBC reports.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Mugello and Sochi added to revised Formula 1 2020 calendar

 Delayed F1 2020 season got underway in Austria last weekend Italian track will host its first F1 race following events in Austria, Britain, Hungary and...
Autocar Also reported by •Seattle TimesAutosport

Tweets about this

WRMediaGroup

World Racing Media FORMULA 1: Mugello and Sochi have been added to the 2020 World Championship! (Source) https://t.co/9yUwaFI6bX 22 minutes ago

Matt_Burt_

Matt Burt RT @Atters_J: First the Styrian Grand Prix, now a Tuscan GP. Still hope for a Cornish Grand Prix revival, then. What state is Davidstow Cir… 32 minutes ago

motorauthority

MotorAuthority Mugello and Sochi added to revised 2020 Formula One calendar https://t.co/41QEHV895E https://t.co/DagjpGAcsg 45 minutes ago

F1destinations

F1Destinations Mugello and Sochi have been added to the revised 2020 #F1 calendar, which is still expected to have 15-18 races https://t.co/J0pl5WbSgN 2 hours ago

OrangeRafi

Ralph Michael Mugello Circuit officially added in the 2020 F1 calendar..... So let me get this straight. Ferrari gets to race its… https://t.co/OmtVjeYrOx 2 hours ago

Atters_J

James Attwood First the Styrian Grand Prix, now a Tuscan GP. Still hope for a Cornish Grand Prix revival, then. What state is Dav… https://t.co/hZliyl9gDj 3 hours ago

MotoringChat

Motoring Chat Mugello and Sochi added to revised Formula 1 2020 calendar https://t.co/sxueQ66VOz https://t.co/Zjnv7rf262 3 hours ago

ReadMotorsport

Read Motorsport F1 has confirmed the latest additions to the revised 2020 calendar, with Italy's Mugello circuit and Sochi securing… https://t.co/c7cmb7iZfN 3 hours ago