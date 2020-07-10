2020 Polaris Slingshot R, Dodge Challenger Super Stock, 2021 Ford Bronco: The Week In Reverse
Friday, 10 July 2020 () We drove the 2020 Polaris Slingshot R; Dodge talked Challenger Super Stock and Demon; and the 2021 Ford Bronco family took shape. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We tooled around in the 2020 Polaris Slingshot R and basked in the attention of fans and onlookers. Our resident 12-year-old fangirl said "it's like a roller...
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Reese Counts and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. To kick things off, they talk about driving the Dodge Charger Scat Pack, BMW M5 Competition and Lexus LC 500. Then they offer up thoughts on the upcoming...