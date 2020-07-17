Global  
 

2020 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix preview

MotorAuthority Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
2020 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix previewRound three of the 2020 Formula One World Championship, the Hungarian Grand Prix, takes place this weekend at the Hungaroring, located outside of Budapest. The circuit has been home to the Hungarian race for more than three decades, but its layout has changed over the years. The current layout stretches 2.7 miles and consists of an uncompromising...
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:56

 Facts and figures ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his first win of the season.Mercedes recorded two wins from two races in Austria and look set to dominate the 2020 season once more.

