Ken Miles' “Flying Mustang” 1965 Shelby GT350R becomes most valuable Mustang in history Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A real piece of Ford and Shelby history went under the hammer on Friday. At its Original Spring Classic auction in Indianapolis, Indiana, Mecum sold the famous 1965 Ford Shelby GT350 Competition raced by Ken Miles at Green Valley Raceway in Smithfield, Texas, back in 1965—and the final sale price came in at $3.85 million. That's the highest... A real piece of Ford and Shelby history went under the hammer on Friday. At its Original Spring Classic auction in Indianapolis, Indiana, Mecum sold the famous 1965 Ford Shelby GT350 Competition raced by Ken Miles at Green Valley Raceway in Smithfield, Texas, back in 1965—and the final sale price came in at $3.85 million. That's the highest... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Arlynda Metoyer truestreetcar ideas Ken Miles' “Flying Mustang” 1965 Shelby GT350R becomes most valuable Mustang in history… https://t.co/dFALJw4543 5 minutes ago MotorAuthority Ken Miles' “Flying Mustang” 1965 Shelby GT350R becomes most valuable Mustang in history https://t.co/qHNRywzqhd https://t.co/mU4YuYMvz2 56 minutes ago Said Deep Two legends ... Ken Miles “Flying Mustang” Shelby GT 350R sells for $3.85 million at Mecum #FordMustang… https://t.co/wV2bRjY2RD 10 hours ago Kick📟🔌📲💻🛸🗿🕹📽 RT @ktmosborne: ⚡️Headliner: The Flying Mustang SOLD $3.5million Just a friendly reminder... -The Ken Miles R Model -1st Shelby R Model Co… 19 hours ago Katie Osborne ⚡️Headliner: The Flying Mustang SOLD $3.5million Just a friendly reminder... -The Ken Miles R Model -1st Shelby R… https://t.co/dW057vaXGF 2 days ago