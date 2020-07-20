Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton storms to victory at 2020 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory on Sunday at the 2020 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix held at the Hungaroring, located just outside of Budapest. The Briton started the race on pole and proceeded to build up a gap within the first few laps. He's now won the Hungarian eight times, equaling a record held by Michael Schumacher for...


