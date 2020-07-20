Global  
 

Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton storms to victory at 2020 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix

MotorAuthority Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton storms to victory at 2020 Formula One Hungarian Grand PrixMercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory on Sunday at the 2020 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix held at the Hungaroring, located just outside of Budapest. The Briton started the race on pole and proceeded to build up a gap within the first few laps. He's now won the Hungarian eight times, equaling a record held by Michael Schumacher for...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues 01:00

 Lewis Hamilton set a new track record as he roared to his 90th Formula One career pole for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.The six-time world champion pulled out another of his magical laps to see off Valtteri Bottas by 0.107 seconds as the all-conquering Mercedes team locked out the front row for...

