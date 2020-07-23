Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sell energy back to the grid? Future Audi EVs might allow this

MotorAuthority Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Sell energy back to the grid? Future Audi EVs might allow thisAudi is investigating the potential for vehicle-to-grid charging systems for its future electric cars. Working with energy infrastructure company Hager Group, Audi has developed an E-Tron Sportback prototype capable of vehicle-to-grid charging. The prototype is being used to test how energy stored in an EV's battery could be sold back to the grid...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Architects Envision Floating Homes For Coastal Communities Around The World [Video]

Architects Envision Floating Homes For Coastal Communities Around The World

These floating houses anchored to the sea bed rise and fall with the tide. Created by Manila-based architects Dada Design. 'Currents for Currents' aims to combat the vulnerability of waterfront areas..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
The new Audi e-tron Sportback Interior Design in Catalunya red [Video]

The new Audi e-tron Sportback Interior Design in Catalunya red

"The future is electric" - Audi is staying consistently true to its strategic alignment by presenting the second model in its e-tron product line. The Audi e-tron Sportback is a dynamic SUV coupé..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:20Published
Audi e-tron Sportback – Electric quattro [Video]

Audi e-tron Sportback – Electric quattro

"The future is electric" - Audi is staying consistently true to its strategic alignment by presenting the second model in its e-tron product line. The Audi e-tron Sportback is a dynamic SUV coupé..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:30Published

Tweets about this