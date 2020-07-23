Sell energy back to the grid? Future Audi EVs might allow this Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Audi is investigating the potential for vehicle-to-grid charging systems for its future electric cars. Working with energy infrastructure company Hager Group, Audi has developed an E-Tron Sportback prototype capable of vehicle-to-grid charging. The prototype is being used to test how energy stored in an EV's battery could be sold back to the grid... Audi is investigating the potential for vehicle-to-grid charging systems for its future electric cars. Working with energy infrastructure company Hager Group, Audi has developed an E-Tron Sportback prototype capable of vehicle-to-grid charging. The prototype is being used to test how energy stored in an EV's battery could be sold back to the grid... 👓 View full article

