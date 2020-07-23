Sell energy back to the grid? Future Audi EVs might allow this
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Audi is investigating the potential for vehicle-to-grid charging systems for its future electric cars. Working with energy infrastructure company Hager Group, Audi has developed an E-Tron Sportback prototype capable of vehicle-to-grid charging. The prototype is being used to test how energy stored in an EV's battery could be sold back to the grid...
These floating houses anchored to the sea bed rise and fall with the tide. Created by Manila-based architects Dada Design. 'Currents for Currents' aims to combat the vulnerability of waterfront areas..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published