1984 VW Rabbit GTI, 2020 Genesis G90, 2021 Ford Bronco: The Week In Reverse Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

We went back in time in the original Volkswagen GTI; we spent some time with the 2020 Genesis G90; and we looked at how the 2021 Ford Bronco was designed. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We got the chance to drive an original 1984 VW Rabbit GTI, with its whopping 90 horsepower of fury. That seems like a joke today, but... We went back in time in the original Volkswagen GTI; we spent some time with the 2020 Genesis G90; and we looked at how the 2021 Ford Bronco was designed. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We got the chance to drive an original 1984 VW Rabbit GTI, with its whopping 90 horsepower of fury. That seems like a joke today, but... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ed's Driveway: Ford Bronco



Ford took the wraps off the 2021 Ford Bronco earlier this week. It's the hotly anticipated return of a model that hasn't been around in more than 20 years. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:51 Published 2 weeks ago Talking Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco and GMC Jimmy | Autoblog Podcast #586



In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Reese Counts and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. To kick things off, they talk about driving the Dodge.. Credit: Autoblog Podcast Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this