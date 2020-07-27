Here's how the 2021 Ford Bronco's crawler gear works Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The 2021 Ford Bronco gets its off-road prowess in part from an available crawler gear. But why is that feature such a big deal, and how does it work? Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained has the details. Denoted by a "C" on the Bronco's manual-transmission shift pattern, the crawler gear is a first gear with an even higher ratio, Fenske said. In... The 2021 Ford Bronco gets its off-road prowess in part from an available crawler gear. But why is that feature such a big deal, and how does it work? Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained has the details. Denoted by a "C" on the Bronco's manual-transmission shift pattern, the crawler gear is a first gear with an even higher ratio, Fenske said. In... 👓 View full article

