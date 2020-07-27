Here's how the 2021 Ford Bronco's crawler gear works
Monday, 27 July 2020 () The 2021 Ford Bronco gets its off-road prowess in part from an available crawler gear. But why is that feature such a big deal, and how does it work? Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained has the details. Denoted by a "C" on the Bronco's manual-transmission shift pattern, the crawler gear is a first gear with an even higher ratio, Fenske said. In...
The return of the 2021 Ford Bronco has generated a lot of interest. Business Insider reports that the interest was so much Ford's reservation website briefly crashed. First deliveries of the Bronco will commence in spring 2021. However, the reservation list is very long. Car and Driver reports that...