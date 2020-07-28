Nissan warns of $4.5bn annual operating loss Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Japanese carmaker’s grim forecast suggests it does not expect a V-shaped recovery 👓 View full article (requires subscription)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PurpleBiz.net Nissan warns of $4.5bn annual operating loss https://t.co/bGtVuRAy0b 2 seconds ago