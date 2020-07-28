Global  
 

Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2020 review

Autocar Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Toyota’s seven-seat hybrid SUV will bring its practicality and economy, but hopefully not its floaty suspension, to Europe next year The Toyota Highlander is a large SUV with a 20-year history in North America and Japan. The seven-seater is similar in length to a Camry, with which it has shared its unibody underpinnings since day one. For the latest, fourth-generation model, which launched in the US and Canada for the 2020 model year, that means adopting the impressive GA-K architecture that also sits beneath the RAV4.In early 2021, the Indiana-built Highlander will come to Western Europe for the first time, including the UK market, but only in Hybrid form.The Highlander Hybrid gets Toyota’s latest, fourth-generation hybrid electric powertrain, which made its debut in the Camry. It’s based around a 2.5-litre, Atkinson-cycle petrol inline-four with electric motors front and rear for AWD and a nickel-metal hydride battery beneath the second row of seats.
