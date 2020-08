1934 Chrysler Airflow sails into Jay Leno's Garage Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today, automakers love to brag about low drag coefficients, but that wasn't the case when this 1934 Chrysler Airflow Imperial Eight was built. This car was one of the first designed for low aerodynamic drag, but it ultimately proved to be ahead of its time, as Jay Leno explains on this episode of Jay Leno's Garage. The Airflow is known for its... Today, automakers love to brag about low drag coefficients, but that wasn't the case when this 1934 Chrysler Airflow Imperial Eight was built. This car was one of the first designed for low aerodynamic drag, but it ultimately proved to be ahead of its time, as Jay Leno explains on this episode of Jay Leno's Garage. The Airflow is known for its... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CarNewsRT RT @motorauthority: 1934 Chrysler Airflow sails into Jay Leno's Garage https://t.co/0oGIb1aPjb https://t.co/9aDiHEys0X 19 minutes ago Arlynda Metoyer truestreetcar ideas 1934 Chrysler Airflow sails into Jay Leno's Garage https://t.co/0TYjRu5H0Y by… https://t.co/ZG0I0TnnTh 44 minutes ago MotorAuthority 1934 Chrysler Airflow sails into Jay Leno's Garage https://t.co/0oGIb1aPjb https://t.co/9aDiHEys0X 1 hour ago