2021 Audi E-Tron, 2022 BMW 2-Series, customer Bugatti Divos: Today's Car News

MotorAuthority Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
2021 Audi E-Tron, 2022 BMW 2-Series, customer Bugatti Divos: Today's Car NewsAudi's E-Tron battery-electric SUV has been updated for 2021. The range is up thanks to some efficiency improvements and a new base model has brought the starting price down by almost $9,000. BMW's next-generation 2-Series coupe has been spotted. The new two-door will stick with rear-wheel drive and eventually spawn an M2 variant. There might not...
