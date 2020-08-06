2021 Audi E-Tron, 2022 BMW 2-Series, customer Bugatti Divos: Today's Car News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Audi's E-Tron battery-electric SUV has been updated for 2021. The range is up thanks to some efficiency improvements and a new base model has brought the starting price down by almost $9,000. BMW's next-generation 2-Series coupe has been spotted. The new two-door will stick with rear-wheel drive and eventually spawn an M2 variant. There might not... Audi's E-Tron battery-electric SUV has been updated for 2021. The range is up thanks to some efficiency improvements and a new base model has brought the starting price down by almost $9,000. BMW's next-generation 2-Series coupe has been spotted. The new two-door will stick with rear-wheel drive and eventually spawn an M2 variant. There might not... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The new Porsche Taycan Turbo Design in Gentian Blue



Porsche presented its first fully-electric sports car to the public today with a spectacular world premiere held simultaneously on three continents. ""The Taycan links our heritage to the future. It.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:43 Published 2 weeks ago The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé Test drive



The concept of sporty driving pleasure in the premium midsize segment is being redefined and will soon be available to experience in the new BMW 4 Series Coupe. Following a series of exhaustive test.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:55 Published 2 weeks ago The new Audi Q5 Exterior Design



The strong Q identity characterizes the exterior of the Audi Q5 with its expression of power, robustness and safety. In executing the exterior update, Audi designers further emphasized this look and.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:07 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this