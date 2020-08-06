|
2021 Audi E-Tron, 2022 BMW 2-Series, customer Bugatti Divos: Today's Car News
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Audi's E-Tron battery-electric SUV has been updated for 2021. The range is up thanks to some efficiency improvements and a new base model has brought the starting price down by almost $9,000. BMW's next-generation 2-Series coupe has been spotted. The new two-door will stick with rear-wheel drive and eventually spawn an M2 variant. There might not...
