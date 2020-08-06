Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Did Joe Biden reveal that Chevrolet will build a 200-mph electric Corvette?

MotorAuthority Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Did Joe Biden reveal that Chevrolet will build a 200-mph electric Corvette?In a campaign video meant to show the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's love for cars, Joe Biden may have let loose a loosely held secret about an all-electric C8 Corvette. "They tell me, and I'm looking forward if it's true to driving one, that they'e making an electric Corvette (that can) go 200 miles an hour," Biden said in the "Joe...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden will not come to Milwaukee for the DNC [Video]

Joe Biden will not come to Milwaukee for the DNC

The news of Joe Biden no longer coming to the DNC is being called a "gut punch" to the city.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:11Published
Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware [Video]

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware The Democratic National Convention (DNC) had previously scheduled the former vice president to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
Biden: ‘I Haven’t Taken Cognitive Test’ [Video]

Biden: ‘I Haven’t Taken Cognitive Test’

Biden: ‘I Haven’t Taken Cognitive Test’

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published

Tweets about this

CARSNewsRT

CarNewsRT RT @motorauthority: Did Joe Biden reveal that Chevrolet will build a 200-mph electric Corvette? https://t.co/qRBVg2y7xp https://t.co/61Cq42… 6 minutes ago

autonewssiite

James Stamper Did Joe Biden reveal that Chevrolet will build a 200-mph electric Corvette? - In a campaign video meant to show the… https://t.co/AeYRxYJivO 11 minutes ago

motorauthority

MotorAuthority Did Joe Biden reveal that Chevrolet will build a 200-mph electric Corvette? https://t.co/qRBVg2y7xp https://t.co/61Cq42yQ5x 41 minutes ago