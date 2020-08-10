Hot new Ford Puma ST confirmed for 24 September unveiling Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Performance version of compact SUV is expected to share 197bhp turbo three-pot with Fiesta ST



Ford has confirmed that a hot ST version of its new Puma crossover will be unwrapped on 24 September.



A preview video (below) confirms the Hyundai Kona N rival’s performance-inspired bodywork will bear a strong resemblance to recently spotted prototypes of the model. A short clip of its engine note at the end of the video sounds similar to the Fiesta ST's turbocharged three-cylinder motor.









The sound of something exciting, from the people who helped make it. Coming September 24th.#PumaST pic.twitter.com/S3le5UQnMf



— Ford Europe (@FordEu) August 5, 2020









The Puma ST will be largely told apart from the standard car with a subtle bespoke bodykit and wheels shared with the Fiesta ST, from which it will likely take its powertrain.



This 1.5-cylinder three-cylinder engine puts out 197bhp and 214lb ft, enough to send the hot supermini from 0-62mph in 6.7sec and on to a top speed of 144mph. The larger, higher-riding Puma will likely make some slight performance sacrifices.



*2020 Ford Puma ST: hot crossover seen without disguise*



Prototypes seen lapping the Nürburgring sported a prominent lower bodykit that extended around the car from a splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper that houses twin tailpipes.



Additional upgrades look to include lower, stiffer suspension and bigger brake discs, while an optional limited-slip differential, selectable driving modes and a launch control function will likely be available.



The Puma is the third model in Ford’s European line-up to receive an ST version and the brand’s first hot SUV to launch here. It will take on the similarly conceived Hyundai Kona N and Hyundai HR-V in the developing performance compact SUV segment.



*Read more*



*2020 Ford Puma road test*



*Ford: No plans for a fourth-generation Focus R​S*



*Ford Puma ST-Line X 2020 UK review​* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

