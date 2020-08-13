Global  
 

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the 2020 Indy 500 pace car

MotorAuthority Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the 2020 Indy 500 pace carA 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe will serve as the pace car for the 2020 Indianapolis 500, which will be held Aug. 23, Chevy announced in a press release Wednesday. General Motors president Mark Reuss will drive it. Chevy and the Corvette have become fixtures at the Indy 500. No other brand and vehicle, respectively, have handled pace-car...
