2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the 2020 Indy 500 pace car
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe will serve as the pace car for the 2020 Indianapolis 500, which will be held Aug. 23, Chevy announced in a press release Wednesday. General Motors president Mark Reuss will drive it. Chevy and the Corvette have become fixtures at the Indy 500. No other brand and vehicle, respectively, have handled pace-car...
Corvette is the longest-running sports car in America. The 2020 Corvette marks a big departure from Corvette design with its mid-engine layout. Kirk Bennion, the design manager for the new Corvette, talked to Business Insider about how the 2020 Corvette was designed. Bennion says the mid-engine...