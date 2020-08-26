DVSA website crashes as thousands try to book driving test Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Learners are being offered a limited number of test slots following lockdown but there are more than 150,000 in the queue



Thousands of learner drivers have been left unable to book their practical driving test after the DVSA’s booking platform crashed as a result of extremely high levels of demand.



Driving test slots are currently being offered on a limited basis, following a four-month period during which they were unable to be carried out due to the lockdown rules.



Learners who had a test cancelled at the beginning of lockdown were given priority to rebook from 25 July, with new candidates offered a limited number of slots on a staggered basis over the past month.



The latest batch of test slots was due to go live on Monday 24 August but was held until this morning (Wednesday 26 August), with the DVSA claiming on Twitter: “Following problems with the driving test booking service, it is currently unavailable so we can carry out essential work.”



Almost immediately after the allocation went live at 8am, reports began to circulate of candidates’ frustration at being held in an extremely long nationwide queue with no sign of progress. When Autocar checked at 09:50am, we were placed 154,539th in the queue.



If candidates leave the queue or refresh the page, they will lose their place and have to rejoin at the end of the queue.



DVSA Support tweeted: “Our customer service centre is still receiving an extremely high number of calls and emails. We're sorry for the delays in getting through. You will not be able to book a driving test if you call, email or message us on social media.”



Autocar has contacted the DVSA for comment.



