Audi Q2 subcompact SUV receives a round of updates

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Audi Q2 subcompact SUV receives a round of updatesAudi's smallest crossover in the United States may be the compact Q3, but in other markets the automaker offers the even smaller Q2, a subcompact, urban runabout that's proven to be a popular alternative to Audi's other subcompact offering, the A1 Sportback. The Q2 first went on sale in 2016, and in Audi tradition has received a mid-cycle update...
