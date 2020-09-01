Audi Q2 subcompact SUV receives a round of updates
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Audi's smallest crossover in the United States may be the compact Q3, but in other markets the automaker offers the even smaller Q2, a subcompact, urban runabout that's proven to be a popular alternative to Audi's other subcompact offering, the A1 Sportback. The Q2 first went on sale in 2016, and in Audi tradition has received a mid-cycle update...
Powerful 2.0 TFSI engine with 228 kW (310 PS) of output and 400 Nm (295.0 lb-ft) of torque,seven-speed S tronic, S-specific sport suspension and quattro all-wheel drive as standard – just some of the..