2021 Audi RS 6 Avant RS Tribute Edition: US finally gets a Nogaro Blue wagon Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It seems Audi has had a change of heart in its decision to hold back its RS 6 Avant in Nogaro Blue from the United States. The automaker last year rolled out an RS 6 Avant special edition finished in the striking blue paint, but said at the time the car was off-limits for the U.S. Fast forward to today and Audi has unveiled another RS 6 Avant... It seems Audi has had a change of heart in its decision to hold back its RS 6 Avant in Nogaro Blue from the United States. The automaker last year rolled out an RS 6 Avant special edition finished in the striking blue paint, but said at the time the car was off-limits for the U.S. Fast forward to today and Audi has unveiled another RS 6 Avant... 👓 View full article