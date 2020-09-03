New electric cars 2020: What’s coming and when? Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Every debut and new model due to arrive over the next twelve months, all in one place



Keeping track of every new car and knowing when they’re due to go on sale can be tough, especially if you’re only interested in EVs.



There are so many due to arrive over the course of the next twelve months, in spite of the ongoing global health emergency, so it’s worth learning how long you’ll be waiting for the one you want to go on sale. 2019 saw new entrants to the category from the likes of Audi, Mercedes and MG, with major launches from well-known electric pioneers such as Tesla, Nissan and Renault all following soon after.



The final few months of 2020 and early 2021 look to be even more stacked, as manufacturers work hard to meet increasingly tough emissions rules with the introduction of more all-electric models.



*New Cars 2020: what's coming this year and when?​*



Here is our comprehensive list of what EVs are coming when in the car industry.



*September*



-Audi E-tron Sportback, E-tron S-



The coupe-styled version of Audi's first dedicated EV arrives in the UK this month, carrying a price premium over the regular E-tron as well as several mechanical upgrades that promise a slightly improved electric range over the SUV.



It will be joined by a pair of Audi's first electric performance models. The E-tron S duo use three electric motors, becoming one of the first production cars to do so, producing 496bhp.



-MG 5-



The UK's first affordable electric estate car will make its official debut shortly, sitting alongside the ZS EV crossover in MG's growing range of zero-emissions models. The MG 5 is understood to be a reengineered version of the China-only Roewe Ei5, and should deliver 214 miles of range from a 52.5kWh battery pack.



Cost will be the 5's strongest selling point, with the estate expected to arrive at a similar price to the ZS EV - undercutting many smaller electric models from European and Japanese rivals.



-Volkswagen ID 3-



Designed and built as a pure electric car, the ID hatchback is a crucial launch for VW. It closely matches the Golf hatchback in size, with limited-run First Edition models retailing from £38,880. Eventually more entry-level models will be sold at a price closer to that of a Golf diesel, roughly £27,000.



Built on the modular MEB platform, the ID 3 offers a variety of battery options for a range of between 249 and 373 miles between charges. The final design largely remains true to the original concept, which was first revealed in 2016 and went on to inspire several other ID models, which are all due to launch over the next five years.



*October 2020*



-Ssangyong Korando EV-



Conventional petrol and diesel versions of the South Korean firm's new Nissan Qashqai rival appeared on UK forecourts back in 2019, but an electric variant inspired by Ssangyong's recent e-SIV concept is expected to arrive very shortly.



It will likely carry only minor visual changes from the standard car, but will be a proper 4x4, with all-wheel drive and strong towing ability - a key feature for many UK Ssangyong customers.



-December 2020-



-Citroen e-C4-



The latest generation C4 will arrive with radically different coupe-crossover styling, and will be offered as an electric variant for the first time. The e-C4 sits on the PSA Group's CMP modular EV platform, currently used by the Vauxhall Corsa-e, and will use the same powertrain.



Customers can expect 134bhp and 192lb ft from the motor driving the front wheels, and 217 miles of range from the 50kWh battery. Top speed should be 93mph and the e-C4 should manage 0-62mph in 9.7sec.



-Mercedes-Benz EQA-



The entry-level EQ model is set to borrow its body shape from the GLA compact crossover rather than the A-Class hatchback, leaving more room beneath the seats for batteries without compromising on interior space.



Mercedes has yet to reveal much about the car, including which electric powertrain it will use, although the EQA is predicted to deliver 249 miles of range between charges, and will likely be priced to compete with the BMW i3. Styling should closely follow that of the EQC.



-Mercedes-Benz EQV-



The luxury van-based MPV has already made its debut, but won't be reaching UK forecourts until later this year. It will be one of the first in its class to go on sale, and borrows much of its styling from the conventional V-Class model.



252 miles of electric range is promised, along with a choice of seating configurations, and prices starting from £70,000.



-Tesla Model S Plaid-



Long promised by Tesla boss Elon Musk, the Model S Plaid should soon arrive to challenge Porsche's Taycan Turbo S for the electric performance saloon crown. A Model S Performance can already manage 0-60mph in 2.4sec, but the Plaid (named as a nod to Mel Brooks comedy classic Spaceballs) will gain an extra motor that allows for torque vectoring. Battery capacity should also be increased to cope with the extra performance without compromising on range.



Prototypes have been spotted testing at the Nurburgring with sizeable rear wings, larger wheels, lowered suspension and a wider rear track, but it is unclear whether any of those will make it onto the production car.



-Tesla Model X Plaid-



Improvements made for the Model S Plaid will almost certainly make their way into Tesla's family SUV, already the fastest-accelerating seven-seater on sale in the UK. Adding an extra motor to the Model X could see it manage 0-60mph in an even quicker time than its current 2.7sec.



-Volvo XC40 Recharge P8-



The company’s very first electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge is the first of what will quickly become an entire range of EV-adapted versions, rather than brand new ones built around batteries and electric motors. That means an electric XC90 will follow.



Hardware will be shared with Polestar 2, has already arrived on UK shores, with customers having to wait until the tail-end of 2020 to see XC40 Recharge models on the roads. When it does, it will deliver 402bhp from twin electric motors, and promises 248 miles of range. Pricing was revealed at £53,000 - nudging the Recharge over the government's updated plug-in car grant maximum cost.



-Spring 2021-



-Audi Q4 e-tron -



The concept version of Audi's upcoming mainstream electric SUV was revealed at 2019's Geneva motor show, but a production version isn't set to arrive until 2020 as the firm's fifth electric model. It borrows styling from the e-tron, and will slot in beneath the Q5 in terms of size.



It will use the VW Group's MEB platform, rather than the adapted MQ platform used by the larger e-tron. Twin motors will provide Quattro all-wheel drive and up to 302bhp - around 100bhp less than the full-size e-tron but 100 more than MEB-based hatchbacks like the VW ID.



-Audi E-tron GT-



The electric grand tourer, which will share a platform with the Porsche Taycan, is expected to make its production debut towards the end of the year. Audi will likely time its reveal with the 2020 LA motor show, if it goes ahead post-pandemic, with the final car expected to go on sale in early 2021.



It is predicted to use a 96kWh battery good for 248 miles of range, with 350kW rapid charging and twin electric motors producing 582bhp. The E-tron GT should be capable of 0-62mph in 3.5sec and a 149mph top speed.



-Pininfarina Battista-



Only 150 Battista hypercars are set to be produced, but with individual motors for each wheel producing a total 1900bhp, it promises to be powerful in the extreme. Lucky customers will see deliveries towards the end of 2020 from the design house-turned-manufacturer, which has partnered with Rimac for the underlying powertrain.



-Tesla Model Y-



Originally revealed in March 2019, Tesla's compact SUV saw North American deliveries begin earlier this year. The sister car to the Model 3 isn't expected to arrive in the UK until next year at the earliest. The much-in-demand SUV will arrive with the option to add a third row - which could make it the go-to EV for large families. It shares a platform and powertrain with the Model 3 saloon, which will hopefully speed up Tesla's ability to deliver cars on time.



A more advanced version of the company’s ‘supercomputer’ semi-autonomous driving system is also predicted, as is a more potent Performance variant.



-Tesla Roadster-



A flagship sports car to replace the original, Lotus-based Roadster that announced Tesla to the world, the next-generation Roadster has been previewed extensively ahead of an official debut. Tesla claims a top speed in excess of 250mph, a 0-60mph time of 1.9 seconds, and a range of 620 miles thanks to a 200kWh battery pack - the biggest in a production EV. Prices are expected to start at around £189,000 for the first 1000 cars, which will be badged as Founders Edition models. Following that, prices should be around £151,000 when general sales begin in mid-2020.



-Rivian R1T-



A surprise announcement at 2018's Los Angeles motor show, despite the company behind it having been first formed in 2009, the Rivian R1T is a pick-up truck reimagined for an EV generation. It has clever packaging that makes the most of available space, while the underlying powertrain promises to deliver as much as 754bhp and a 0-60mph time of under three seconds.



It is set to go into production in late 2020, which might be enough time to beat Tesla's upcoming pick-up to the punch.



-BMW IX 3-



An electric version of BMW’s X3 SUV, the iX3, made its debut in mid-2020 with a new rear-wheel drive powertrain comprising a single electric motor. It closely resembles the petrol-powered X3, rather than taking any design inspiration from the more radical i3 and i8, and is only the company’s second pure electric car. The motor develops 282bhp from a 80kWh battery, and is capable of delivering 285 miles of WLTP-certified range. UK deliveries will begin in March 2021.



-Cupra el-Born-



The second non-VW model to launch on the MEB platform, the el-Born has a very similar powertrain and engineering to the ID hatchback, but opts for sportier styling and a more engaging driving experience. Set to arrive early next year, it will be powered by a 77kWh (82kWh gross) battery pack and promises 310 miles of range per charge, though the brand has yet to confirm exact performance figures.



With the VW ID 3 only reaching the UK in September 2020, it will be at least six months before the sporty EV arrives in showrooms. When it does, it is expected to pack around 201bhp for a 0-31mph time of 2.9 seconds.



-Fiat 500-



The new electric Fiat 500 shares much of its styling with the current petrol-powered model, but underneath it is entirely new, with a bespoke architecture, 117bhp electric motor and 42kWh lithium iojn battery pack. Range is quoted at 199 miles on the WLTP test cycle, giving it an edge over the Mini Electric and Honda E.



Revealed online following the cancellation of the Geneva motor show in March, the electric Fiat 500 will go on sale in the first quarter of 2021. Prices will start from £29,500 at launch for a top-spec La Prima edition convertible, with hard-top models set to follow later.



-Ford Mustang Mach-E-



Ford's upcoming pony car caused controversy for several reasons. It will be the first electric car to wear the Mustang badge, and it has a crossover bodystyle. At launch, the range-topping version promises 332bhp and a 0-60 time in the mid 5-seconds, but a full GT model is expected at a later date with 459bhp and a sprint time in the threes.



UK deliveries were originally scheduled for the third quarter of 2020, but Ford pushed that back to Spring 2021 in order to meet expected demand in its home territory. While prices have yet to be made official, it is expected to cost from around £42,000 for an entry-level model, rising to over £60,000 for the top-end version.



-Lotus Evija-



Provided lockdown restrictions are lifted in time, Lotus is expecting to begin production of its first electric car later this year, with customer deliveries due by the end of 2020. The Evija has already sold out its first year allocation, despite costing £2.04 million each and built slots requiring a £250,000 deposit.



While Lotus has yet to confirm performance details, it is reportedly targeting a 0-62mph time of under three seconds, a top speed of over 200mph, and a 0-186mph sprint of less than nine seconds. Multiple electric motors will deliver all-wheel drive and a peak 1973bhp output, making it more powerful than both the 1479bhp Bugatti Chiron and 1888bhp Pininfarina Battista.



-Skoda Enyaq iV-



The Czech company's first bespoke EV, the Enyaq iV is set to begin UK deliveries in early 2021. It will be the first time Skoda has used the VW Group's MEB platform, and will arrive in a selection of different power and battery combinations, including a flagship vRS performance model.



Physically as long as an Octavia, but with almost as much interior space as the seven-seat Kodiaq, it promises up to 316 miles of range in rear-driven 80 iV guise, or 285 miles with the all-wheel drive 80x variant. The top-spec vRS version promises 302bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.2sec. Prices will start from £30,000 after government incentives.



*READ MORE *



*Complete list of new cars in 2020*



*Top 10 best electric cars 2020* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Autoblog Podcast - Published 20 hours ago Henrik Fisker interview, and driving the Polestar 2 | Autoblog Podcast #643 23:42 In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. They've been driving the updated 2021 Honda Odyssey, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and the new Polestar 2 electric sedan. After reviewing those, they talk about how the Chrysler 300... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Feature with Micky Bly



The Jeep® brand has introduced its new Wrangler 4xe, marking the arrival of the most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever. Jeep Wrangler 4xe models will be available in Europe,.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:27 Published 4 hours ago The new Volkswagen Golf eHybrid Interior Design



The powertrain of the new Golf eHybrid produces a system power of 150 kW (204 PS). This Golf is always offered in the elegant Style equipment version and is recommended as a particularly.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:21 Published 1 day ago Presentation of the New Fiat 500 to the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella



The New 500 BEV was created, designed and engineered in Turin: a truly “Made at Fiat” and “Made in Turin” product. Just another shining example of the creativity and innovation of which the.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:50 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources EU share of electric cars grew during virus lockdown months FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The market share of electric cars in Europe increased during and immediately after the worst of the pandemic lockdowns, industry...

SeattlePI.com 22 hours ago



New anode material could lead to safer fast-charging batteries Scientists have discovered a new anode material that enables lithium-ion batteries to be safely recharged within minutes for thousands of cycles. Known as a...

Science Daily 2 days ago



A historic new VW car has arrived in Grimsby First look at new VW ID3 electric cars arriving in UK as first batch rolls off car transporter at Grimsby docks

Grimsby Telegraph 2 days ago





Tweets about this

