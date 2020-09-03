Global  
 

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept takes aim at big luxury

MotorAuthority Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept takes aim at big luxuryWood may be the first thing the Jeep Grand Wagoneer brings to mind. The brutish wood-paneled battle wagons were ubiquitous in America’s driveways when Cyndi Lauper was a regular on Dick Clark’s countdown. The wood continued inside, too, with an ornately designed interior that was a step up from contemporary Jeeps and a leap ahead from...
News video: New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept comes back after 29 years

New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept comes back after 29 years 08:00

 Jeep rebirths the Grand Wagoneer #Concept as a premium SUV loaded with technology and comfort. The Grand Wagoneer will include an advanced electric-vehicle powertrain with 4x4 capabilities. Jeep plans on producing the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer in metro-Detroit next year. Learn more at Autoblog.com

New Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept previews 2021 luxury SUV

 Wagoneer nameplate revived for family of premium SUVs, topped by tech-heavy Range Rover rival Jeep is reviving the storied Wagoneer nameplate for a new family...
