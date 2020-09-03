Jeep Wagoneer, next-gen BMW 7-Series, Volvo P1800 restomod: Today's Car News
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Jeep's rolled out a concept previewing a new Wagoneer and extra-plush Grand Wagoneer. The full-size SUV duo are due out next year, and judging by the concept version they'll have what it takes to challenge the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. An early prototype for BMW's next-generation 7-Series has been spotted testing, in...
Jeep rebirths the Grand Wagoneer #Concept as a premium SUV loaded with technology and comfort. The Grand Wagoneer will include an advanced electric-vehicle powertrain with 4x4 capabilities. Jeep plans on producing the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer in metro-Detroit next year. Learn more at Autoblog.com