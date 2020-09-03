Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Claire Williams steps down as deputy team principal of Williams F1 team

MotorAuthority Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Claire Williams steps down as deputy team principal of Williams F1 teamFollowing the sale of the Williams Formula 1 team to an investment firm, Claire Williams will step down as deputy team principal following this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, the team confirmed via press release Thursday. This effectively ends the Williams family's involvement in running the team. "It is with a heavy heart that that I am stepping...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Team sold, Williams family to leave F1 after Italian GP

Team sold, Williams family to leave F1 after Italian GP 02:39

 RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOT LIST AND SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF WILLIAMS DEPUTY TEAM PRINCIPAL CLAIRE WILLIAMS AND WILLIAMS F1 TEAM / STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF CLAIRE WILLIAMS SHOWS: GROVE,

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

10.66 metre-long 'Wotzilla' breaks Guinness World Record [Video]

10.66 metre-long 'Wotzilla' breaks Guinness World Record

An eight-strong team have created the world's largest puff corn snack - a 10.66m-long "Wotzilla". The mammoth crisp, which was made at Walkers crisps'Leicester factory, weighs 250g and is so long it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Guy Wearing Helmet Screams While Celebrating his Favorite Football Team's Bowl Touchdown [Video]

Guy Wearing Helmet Screams While Celebrating his Favorite Football Team's Bowl Touchdown

This guy was watching his favorite football team's match wearing a helmet on the television. Suddenly, the team scored a touchdown and the guy became super excited. He started screaming and tapping his..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:41Published
'Robin's Wish' Celebrates Robin William's Life While Explaining His Death [Video]

'Robin's Wish' Celebrates Robin William's Life While Explaining His Death

Susan Schneider Williams is working to reclaim her husband's legacy with the new documentary "Robin's Wish". The project is designed to celebrate Robin Williams's life while explaining the undiagnosed..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Williams family leaving Williams - founder and deputy team principal to step down

 Founder Sir Frank Williams and deputy team principal Claire Williams are stepping down from Williams Racing after this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.
BBC News

Formula 1: Sir Frank Williams and Claire Williams step down from Williams team

 Founder Sir Frank Williams and deputy team principal Claire Williams are stepping down from Williams Racing after this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.
BBC Sport

Claire Williams will resign as team principal after Italian GP

Claire Williams will resign as team principal after Italian GP Sep. 3 - Today Williams Racing’s Deputy Team Principal, Claire Williams announced that she is to step down from her role with the team following the conclusion...
F1-Fansite


Tweets about this

AUSIN7

Txema RT @AlbertFabrega: Claire Williams deja su puesto como Team Principal de Williams. Claire Williams steps down as Deputy Team Principal W… 2 minutes ago

AndreasRichter_

Andreas Richter RT @WilliamsdbF1: The news comes shortly after the sale of the team to Dorilton Capital was announced, along with confirmation that the tea… 27 minutes ago

motorauthority

MotorAuthority Claire Williams steps down as deputy team principal of Williams F1 team https://t.co/yNDagaWXob https://t.co/HcHmoUTiG5 32 minutes ago

1SecondLater

1Second RT @News24: An F1 legacy comes to an end as Claire Williams and the family step down from team | @Wheels24 https://t.co/oOgYhHeLWF https:… 2 hours ago

JcrPerez

Juan CR Perez RT @adamcooperF1: The @WilliamsRacing sale was already huge news, the departure of Sir Frank and Claire is another step... Truly the end of… 2 hours ago

Dragonzigg

Martin RT @aurahack: Claire wrote a farewell message on the Williams site and it's bittersweet. https://t.co/fnnWQmoPrU I'm sad to see F1's only… 2 hours ago

aurahack

Aura 🏳️‍🌈 Claire wrote a farewell message on the Williams site and it's bittersweet. https://t.co/fnnWQmoPrU I'm sad to see… https://t.co/4D3iA1zd0H 2 hours ago

BizInnovateMag

Biz Innovation Mag CLAIRE WILLIAMS STEPS DOWN FROM FAMILY’S F1 TEAM AFTER SALE TO US INVESTMENT HOUSE https://t.co/QlymKZcjZo @WilliamsRacing @F1 #Oxfordshire 3 hours ago