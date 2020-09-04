Global  
 

Steve McQueen’s Cool 1952 Chevy Camper Now Selling With Bonus Replica Bike

autoevolution Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Steve McQueen’s Cool 1952 Chevy Camper Now Selling With Bonus Replica BikeThe King of Cool Steve McQueen was more than just a Hollywood actor: he was a highly-relatable figure, a racer, a car collector, and many other things the world never got to find out about. Today, his last car ever and the last one he ever drove, is up for auction again. Among other cars, Steve McQueen owned a 1952 Chevrolet 3800 truck with a custom-built camper....
