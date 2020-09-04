Global  
 

2020 Formula One Italian Grand Prix preview

MotorAuthority Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
2020 Formula One Italian Grand Prix previewThe 2020 Formula One World Championship continues this weekend with round eight, the Italian Grand Prix, taking place at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. The Italian race, like the British Grand Prix, has been on the F1 calendar since the inaugural 1950 season. It's been held at Monza, located just outside of Milan, every year except 1980, when it...
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Italian Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Italian Grand Prix 01:52

 Facts and figures ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks toextend his championship lead further. The Brit cruised to victory in Belgium,and will be hoping to add to his impressive record at Monza.

One-two finish for Mercedes-AMG at 2020 Formula One Belgian Grand Prix

One-two finish for Mercedes-AMG at 2020 Formula One Belgian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton led teammate Valtteri Bottas in a one-two finish for Mercedes-AMG on Sunday at the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix, held at the Spa-Francorchamps...
MotorAuthority

2020 Formula One Belgian Grand Prix preview

2020 Formula One Belgian Grand Prix preview The next triple header and seventh round of the revised 2020 Formula One World Championship begins this weekend at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, home of the...
MotorAuthority

Driving fastest lap in F1 history, Lewis Hamilton takes Italian Grand Prix pole

 Lewis Hamilton set a track record with the fastest lap in Formula One history of one minute 18.887 seconds at the Italian Grand Prix as he clinched a...
CBC.ca


