Paul Walker’s Personal R34 Skyline GT-R Is Rare and Expensive
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Nissan made a lot of cool cars over the years, but none are as exotic as this. It comes from Japan, is named Godzilla, and costs supercar money. The R34 is arguably the best Skyline and this particular example was owned by the late Paul Walker. Unlike many of his Fast and Furious co-stars, Walker was a real car nut. And according to the famed technical advisor Craig Lieberman, who supplied cars for the first two movies, "