Volkswagen ID 6, GM Nikola deal, next-gen BMW X1: Today's Car News

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Volkswagen ID 6, GM Nikola deal, next-gen BMW X1: Today's Car NewsVolkswagen has been spotted testing a mid-size electric crossover SUV that's likely to be badged an ID 6. It's the production version of last year's Roomzz concept, and the styling is almost identical to the handsome show car. General Motors and Nikola have announced a comprehensive deal that will see GM supply technology, engineering services...
