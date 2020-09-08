Volkswagen ID 6, GM Nikola deal, next-gen BMW X1: Today's Car News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Volkswagen has been spotted testing a mid-size electric crossover SUV that's likely to be badged an ID 6. It's the production version of last year's Roomzz concept, and the styling is almost identical to the handsome show car. General Motors and Nikola have announced a comprehensive deal that will see GM supply technology, engineering services... Volkswagen has been spotted testing a mid-size electric crossover SUV that's likely to be badged an ID 6. It's the production version of last year's Roomzz concept, and the styling is almost identical to the handsome show car. General Motors and Nikola have announced a comprehensive deal that will see GM supply technology, engineering services... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fixing the High Tech Components of Your Vehicle



It's not a secret that cars keep getting more high tech each year, but what happens when you have to get a part replaced on the car? Auto Glass, Tech Expert and CEO of Nextech Auto Glass Rick Paustian.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:39 Published on July 15, 2020

Tweets about this Harry Tran RT @motorauthority: Volkswagen ID 6, GM Nikola deal, next-gen BMW X1: Today's Car News https://t.co/8Wwo3atlcT https://t.co/OdHUKNWFwK 19 minutes ago Arlynda Metoyer truestreetcar ideas Volkswagen ID 6, GM Nikola deal, next-gen BMW X1: Today's Car News https://t.co/2RHVsKSskG by… https://t.co/WdSPyYxZ4Q 34 minutes ago MotorAuthority Volkswagen ID 6, GM Nikola deal, next-gen BMW X1: Today's Car News https://t.co/8Wwo3atlcT https://t.co/OdHUKNWFwK 41 minutes ago

