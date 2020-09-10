Global  
 

Sebastian Vettel to join Racing Point in 2021 as team rebrands as Aston Martin

MotorAuthority Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Sebastian Vettel to join Racing Point in 2021 as team rebrands as Aston MartinRacing Point announced Thursday that four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will join the team next season, when it rebrands as Aston Martin. Vettel currently drives for Ferrari, but announced in May he would leave the team at the end of 2020. He will replace Sergio Perez who signed a three-year contract with Racing Point only last...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Racing Point's Perez says he's leaving at end of F1 season

Racing Point's Perez says he's leaving at end of F1 season 01:43

 Racing Point's Mexican driver Sergio Perez takes to Twitter to announce he will leave the F1 team at the end of the season.

