Sebastian Vettel to join Racing Point in 2021 as team rebrands as Aston Martin Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Racing Point announced Thursday that four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will join the team next season, when it rebrands as Aston Martin. Vettel currently drives for Ferrari, but announced in May he would leave the team at the end of 2020. He will replace Sergio Perez who signed a three-year contract with Racing Point only last...


