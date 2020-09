U.S. Online Configurator for 2021 Maserati MC20 Is Live, Start Customizing Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mere hours ago, we saluted the return to form of Italian luxury manufacturer Maserati. The company just presented its latest Modena-bred model, the 2021 MC20, a true supercar for the second decade of the 21st century. Now we can already fully specify our dream version of the model, thanks to the U.S. online configurator. The virtual tool has gone Mere hours ago, we saluted the return to form of Italian luxury manufacturer Maserati. The company just presented its latest Modena-bred model, the 2021 MC20, a true supercar for the second decade of the 21st century. Now we can already fully specify our dream version of the model, thanks to the U.S. online configurator. The virtual tool has gone 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this