UK strikes free trade deal with Japan

Just-Auto Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The UK has  secured a free trade agreement with Japan, the country's first major post-Brexit trade deal. The positive development comes as negotiations on a free trade deal between the UK and its biggest trading partner, the EU, appear to be struggling to make headway.
