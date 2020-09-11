UK strikes free trade deal with Japan

Friday, 11 September 2020 () The UK has secured a free trade agreement with Japan, the country's first major post-Brexit trade deal. The positive development comes as negotiations on a free trade deal between the UK and its biggest trading partner, the EU, appear to be struggling to make headway.
China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days" to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce..
Britain on Friday said it had secured its first major post-Brexit trade agreement - a free trade deal with Japan - the day after bitter wranglings with the... News24 Also reported by •euronews •Hull Daily Mail •Wales Online •SeekingAlpha
The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after signing an agreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail •Wales Online •SeekingAlpha