Model S Drives Itself at 60 MPH on the Highway, Human Stupidity Is Limitless Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Like music mogul Simon Cowell said a while back after he broke his back while test-riding an e-bike that proved too much for him: read the user manual first. This also applies to Tesla and the capabilities of Autopilot. Debates on whether Autopilot should even be called that go back ... Like music mogul Simon Cowell said a while back after he broke his back while test-riding an e-bike that proved too much for him: read the user manual first. This also applies to Tesla and the capabilities of Autopilot. Debates on whether Autopilot should even be called that go back ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this