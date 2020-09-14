Aston Martin AMR-C01 Is a Racing Sim That's More Expensive Than a 2020 GT500! Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The worldwide lockdown from 2020 has taught us many lessons – and one of the most important for those with lots of money and free time is that you can never have enough gadgets to play with. Many companies have taken upon themselves to resolve the issue, with Aston Martin being one of them. Albeit, the UK carmaker does cater to a specific kind of niche client – the one with racing DNA in the blood. What do you do when ... The worldwide lockdown from 2020 has taught us many lessons – and one of the most important for those with lots of money and free time is that you can never have enough gadgets to play with. Many companies have taken upon themselves to resolve the issue, with Aston Martin being one of them. Albeit, the UK carmaker does cater to a specific kind of niche client – the one with racing DNA in the blood. What do you do when ... 👓 View full article

