Watch the Nissan Z Proto reveal live, here

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () The question of whether there will be a new Nissan Z car is about to be answered. On Tuesday the Japanese automaker will unveil the Nissan Z Proto via YouTube at 8:30 pm ET. What do we expect to see? A production preview of what the next-generation Nissan Z car will look like, dubbed the Proto—as in prototype—to satisfy enthusiasts'...
In celebration of World EV Day, Nissan marked the production of the 500,000th LEAF, the world's first mass-market 100% electric car. With half a million LEAF built globally, customers around the world..
After a comprehensive teasing campaign, Nissan finally got around to revealing the Z Proto prototype (not our fault they gave it that name), seemingly just a... autoevolution Also reported by •IndiaTimes
For fans of Nissan's Z sports car, the long wait for the next generation in the line, the Z35, is almost over. Nissan will show the design of its new Z sports... MotorAuthority Also reported by •Japan Today