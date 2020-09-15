Watch the Nissan Z Proto reveal live, here Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The question of whether there will be a new Nissan Z car is about to be answered. On Tuesday the Japanese automaker will unveil the Nissan Z Proto via YouTube at 8:30 pm ET. What do we expect to see? A production preview of what the next-generation Nissan Z car will look like, dubbed the Proto—as in prototype—to satisfy enthusiasts'... The question of whether there will be a new Nissan Z car is about to be answered. On Tuesday the Japanese automaker will unveil the Nissan Z Proto via YouTube at 8:30 pm ET. What do we expect to see? A production preview of what the next-generation Nissan Z car will look like, dubbed the Proto—as in prototype—to satisfy enthusiasts'... 👓 View full article

