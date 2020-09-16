30 Porsche Taycans Can Take Juice From 3.2-MW Turbo Charging Truck Trailer
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Whenever you buy a premium or an exotic car, the vehicle is usually just part of the package – you can end up paying for an entire experience. Automakers know there are big bucks to be had from this sort of projects, so they go to great lengths to ensure customer satisfaction. Even if that means having a Porsche Taycan at 100% charge in the middle of the endless pine forests of Lapland. The German sports car maker’s fi...