New Nissan 400Z Sports Car Gets SUV Makeover, Sedan Also Looks Nice Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

After so much waiting and an incommensurable amount of rumors and reports, the “Z Proto” is finally here to add fuel to the fire. Despite the mixed reactions from Nissan enthusiasts over the way it looks, the successor of the 370Z is definitely going to impress in comparison to the Toyota ... After so much waiting and an incommensurable amount of rumors and reports, the “Z Proto” is finally here to add fuel to the fire. Despite the mixed reactions from Nissan enthusiasts over the way it looks, the successor of the 370Z is definitely going to impress in comparison to the Toyota ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nissan achieves breakthrough in carbon fiber parts production



A material used in airplanes, rockets and sports cars may find its way into more mass-market cars thanks to a new production process developed by Nissan. The new process speeds up the development of.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:47 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Global News Report RT @Flyin18T: New Nissan 400Z Sports Car Gets SUV Makeover, Sedan Also Looks Nice https://t.co/hNQ2cLWvOl https://t.co/QrzISeyP0u 10 minutes ago Flyin18T Motorsports New Nissan 400Z Sports Car Gets SUV Makeover, Sedan Also Looks Nice https://t.co/hNQ2cLWvOl https://t.co/QrzISeyP0u 14 minutes ago