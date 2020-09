New Nissan 400Z Nismo Rendered, Looks as Sharp as a Knife Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Now that Nissan has broken the Internet with its Z Proto concept car, we've got a long wait before meeting the production model, which should use the 400Z moniker, at least in the US (sadly, Europe won't get the sportscar). Nevertheless, with the automaker having already confirmed that a go-faster version of the upcoming Z... Now that Nissan has broken the Internet with its Z Proto concept car, we've got a long wait before meeting the production model, which should use the 400Z moniker, at least in the US (sadly, Europe won't get the sportscar). Nevertheless, with the automaker having already confirmed that a go-faster version of the upcoming Z... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this