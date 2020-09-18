Lamborghini Huracan Races C6 Corvette ZR1, a Gap Is Born Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

If you're planning to give newer supercars a hard time, you can't go wrong with the C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Thanks to its majestic supercharged V8 and the fact that, for instance, it's lighter than the C7 ZR1, this piece of America remains competitive. So, what happens when the 'Vette is pitted against an Italian exotic such as the Lamborghini Huracan? We can now answer the question above with a series of... If you're planning to give newer supercars a hard time, you can't go wrong with the C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Thanks to its majestic supercharged V8 and the fact that, for instance, it's lighter than the C7 ZR1, this piece of America remains competitive. So, what happens when the 'Vette is pitted against an Italian exotic such as the Lamborghini Huracan? We can now answer the question above with a series of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

